Sibling trio looking for family that has fun

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There really is no better way to beat the heat in Phoenix than with a fun morning indoors at a local trampoline park. Nathan, Daisy, Gilberto and Arizona Family’s Ian Schwartz all had a blast at Skyzone Trampoline Park in Peoria.

Nathan is thirteen and loves basketball and sports. When asked about his favorite teams, he said, “probably the Suns or the Clippers,”

His sister Daisy likes art and thinks it’s a great way to pass the time and get creative. “I like to paint trees, water and skies and like lakes,” she said.

Both watch over their little brother, Gilberto, who does not talk a lot due to developmental disabilities. However, he is high-functioning and goes to school. “He just likes electronics most of the time because it helps him talk a little,” Daisy said.

R.J. is an adoption recruiter with AASK and said these siblings would do well in a family that has structure and really wants to get involved in the kids’ lives. “Ideally where one of the parents are stay at home or maybe have some flexibility in the job,” he said.

Daisy says she is not too picky when it comes to finding a family to call her own, but she thinks they would all do well with a family that likes to do things. “Mostly one (a family) that does stuff outside,” she said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Nathan, Daisy, Gilberto or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing nfo@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

