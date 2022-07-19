Phoenix man reportedly kills uncle after fight over who gets to sleep on the couch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and his nephew is in custody after a fight over who gets to sleep on the couch ended in a shooting earlier this week in south Phoenix. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting near 7th Street and Fremont, just north of Baseline Road. Court documents say the person who called 911 said 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller had shot another relative and feared that others in the home would be shot as well.

Officers arrived and found Miller outside the house. According to court documents, Miller had his hands up and told police that he had just shot someone and took the gun apart. Inside the home, officers found Denzell Williams lying on the couch, shot multiple times. Police say he died at the scene. According to court paperwork, officers found more than a dozen 9MM casings near Williams’ body and pieces of the gun throughout the house and yard.

Per the probable cause statement, family members told police that Miller had been living at his mother’s house for a few months and became upset when his uncle, Williams, also moved in. Miller reportedly sent a message to his mother saying he wanted to sleep on the couch and would fight his uncle for the spot. Family members later heard fighting downstairs, followed by gunshots. The family told police they came downstairs and saw Miller standing over Williams, shooting him. According to court documents, family pleaded for Miller to stop, but he shot Williams again.

A family member told police Miller had a history of hallucinations and undiagnosed mental problems. Documents say Miller told investigators three different versions of what happened but denied having any mental health issues. Police say Miller first told officers he was angry at his uncle for disrespecting him and ignoring him while trying to talk to him. Then, Miller told police he couldn’t remember what happened until he was in the back of the patrol car. According to court paperwork, Miller then changed his story a third time and told officers his uncle threatened to kill the family when they were sleeping.

Family members allege Miller had also pointed a gun at his sister during an argument a month earlier. He’s being held on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police were called to the report of a shooting Sunday night in south Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

