Person shot on Interstate 10 in Tolleson

It happened near 83rd Avenue and Interstate 10.
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person was shot while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 91st Avenue. According to the Department of Public Safety, the victim was shot above the armpit and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting or whether troopers are looking for any suspects.

Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows DPS and police cars near a stopped gold Toyota sedan close to the truck stop near 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, just south of the Papago Freeway. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

