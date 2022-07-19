Maricopa County health official says COVID-19 could surge when new school year starts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the fourth school year in a row, COVID-19 is impacting the classroom as thousands of Arizona kids return to school over the next few weeks. Since Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly contagious, Rebecca Sunenshine with Maricopa County Public Health expects cases to increase when kids get back in the classroom.

“We’ve sort of plateaued at this level of high transmission that we’re at now so that’s why it’s really important for everyone to be aware of it. It has not really started to go down at this point. I hope that it will before the school year starts, but once kids go back to school, we’re bound to see a lot more community transmission,” Sunenshine said.

The county’s Medical Director for Disease Control says if a student or teacher tests positive, they should still stay home for five days per CDC guidelines. After that, they can return to school but she advises them to wear a mask for the next five days.

But what happens if your child is asymptotic, do they still need to stay home for five days?

“If you test positive for COVID for any reason, you need to stay at home for five days, and then wear a mask for five additional days and I don’t really see that changing anytime in the near future. We know that even if you’re not having symptoms, you can still spread the disease,” Sunenshine said.

Sunenshine says if your child gets exposed to COVID, they can still go to school. She recommends they wear a mask in the classroom.

“If somebody in your household had COVID, because that’s where we see transmission the most often, those students need to be wearing a mask for 10 days following their last exposure,” Sunenshine said. She adds this is only guidance and school districts may have varying protocols for the upcoming school year. “Our role in public health is to administer guidance so that school administrators can develop policies to keep their students and staff safe,”

