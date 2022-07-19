Man killed in motorcycle crash on SR 260 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on State Route 260 in Camp Verde. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on SR 260 near I-17 when a Harley-Davidson driven by Kyle Roberson, 29, of Camp Verde hit a Ford pickup.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says Roberson was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries. He was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where he later died. The driver of the pickup wasn’t seriously hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is the third deadly accident on SR 260 in July alone, according to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. Deputies say it’s believed those previous crashes involved a combination of speed and distracted driving.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.