High heat expected mid-week for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday started on a record warm note. The morning low at Sky Harbor was 94°. That tied the record for the warmest low on this date set back in 2010. It was nine degrees above our average of 85. Mostly sunny and hot conditions today, with some blowing dust down by Gila Bend. Otherwise, monsoon storm activity has been confined to the White Mountains and Rim and High Country areas. Another day of minor flooding has been reported in rural Mohave County. Hot temperatures will be in store for the Valley through Friday, topping out at 113. Storm chances come back to the Valley by Saturday night, with the best chance of cooling rain Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Until Friday for the Canyon Country (AZ First Alert WWX Team)

Until Friday Night (AZ First Alert WWX Team)

High pressure will set up brutal heat conditions for the vast majority of the state. An excessive heat watch will go into effect for the lower elevation areas of Yavapai County Thursday morning through Friday evening. The same goes for the river communities and all of Mohave County. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon Country now until 8 p.m. Friday, including Glen Canyon, Page and Lake Powell. Please be #heatsafe and stay alert for any sign of heat stress. Stay hydrated and seek shade or cooler conditions often throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.