Heat deaths in Maricopa County hit half-year record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heat-associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the desert city while summer temperatures soar into triple digits. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer-lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warming.

Recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat-associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. The stats show 76% of those deaths involved people who were outdoors. The heat-associated deaths from the first half are far above those seen in the county during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with another 27 under investigation. The health department reported 339 heat-associated deaths for all of 2021.

A heat wave currently grips Europe with wildfires raging and officials asking people to stay home.

