First Alert Weather: Heat returns, storms take a break across the Valley

After a wild weekend of storms across the Valley, a quiet but hot weather pattern is in store for the rest of the workweek ahead.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for partly sunny skies and a hot afternoon high of 112 degrees today. That’s five degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. A high pollution advisory also continues for Maricopa County due to ozone.

After a wild weekend of storms across the Valley, a quiet but hot weather pattern is in store for the rest of the workweek ahead. As high pressure sits right over Arizona, temperatures will climb between 111 to 113 degrees every day through Friday. Morning lows will continue to be uncomfortably warm in the 90s. Storm chances remain confined to the mountains of the state, but blowing dust could impact the Valley.

By next weekend, our ridge of high pressure shifts to the Four Corners area, importing deeper monsoon moisture back into the state. This will bring the return of higher storm chances statewide, including in the Valley by next Saturday and Sunday. It’s a ways out, but heavy rain and flooding may be a concern. We’ll keep you updated as the weekend gets closer.

