Family searching for answers after hit-and-run left Phoenix grandma hospitalized

A Phoenix grandmother is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash and her grandson is looking for answers as to who the driver is.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix grandmother is in the hospital after she was hurt during a hit-and-run crash. Her grandson is pleading for answers, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“My Nonny is a very, I would say, vibrant person,” said MaRius Bruce, grandson of Jennifer VanNorton. “She loves getting her nails done. She loves looking good and things like that, she has her wigs laced. She’s always looking great, wherever we go.”

Police say it happened near 32nd Street and Bell Road on Sunday. Bruce says VanNorton was on her way home from the nail salon when she was hit by a truck.

The driver took off, but Bruce says a Good Samaritan came to her rescue. “They saw the incident happen, they parked their car sideways in the road to protect her from more oncoming traffic and stayed with her and called 911. If nobody would have stayed there for her, maybe she would have gotten hit by another car, and another car, and another car,” he said.

Bruce and his family are now hoping to find the kind stranger they credit with saving her life. “The upmost gratitude for them. If I could see them in person, we would probably be friends for a very, very long time, if not forever,” Bruce said.

Police are still investigating and say there hasn’t been an arrest in the case. The family says they’re hoping anyone who saw something that night comes forward.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

