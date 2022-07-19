Your Life
Family, friends hold celebration of life in Surprise for 11-year-old killed in crash

It was close to a packed house at Radiant Church, as those who attended sang, prayed, and remembered Arianna Gannon.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds came together Monday evening in Surprise to celebrate the life of Arianna Gannon, who tragically passed away earlier this month in a car accident in El Mirage. Despite her tragic death at a young age, it’s clear Gannon greatly impacted many people. It was close to a packed house at Radiant Church, as those who attended sang, prayed, and remembered Gannon.

ORIGINAL STORY: El Mirage church members grieving loss of 11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash

Arianna loved pickles, sleepovers, and Minecraft, among other things. She was recently named the January Student Of The Month at her elementary school.

“One day, when I have babies of my own, I promise to tell them all about Auntie Arianna,” her older sister Anastasia said. “And how you inspired me every single day of my life.”

More than anything, Arianna loved helping others embrace Christianity, whether through volunteering or at church.

RELATED: Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

Gannon passed away on July 6 after the car she was in was hit by a pickup truck that jumped the median and hit oncoming traffic. Her two older sisters and the children’s church director survived the crash. Now, those closest to her are doing their best to honor Arianna moving forward while missing her every day. “That feeling of this loss that isn’t going to go away,” relative Rabbi Cosmo Panzetta said. “She’s irreplaceable.”

