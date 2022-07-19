Your Life
DPS troopers save a family of ducks

DPS troopers helped save a family of ducks that ended up on the I-10.
DPS troopers helped save a family of ducks that ended up on the I-10.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- ADOT is tasked with managing our state’s highway systems. But it’s not just drivers they’re keeping an eye on, they’re watching out for ducks, too!

ADOT recently posted photos capturing the cute moment a mama duck and her 5 babies went for a morning waddle onto the highway. They didn’t know the danger they were getting into so these DPS troopers jumped into action! Troopers safely escorted the duck family across the road and gave them some water before they went on their way. And that is Something Good!

