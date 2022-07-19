DPS troopers save a family of ducks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- ADOT is tasked with managing our state’s highway systems. But it’s not just drivers they’re keeping an eye on, they’re watching out for ducks, too!

ADOT recently posted photos capturing the cute moment a mama duck and her 5 babies went for a morning waddle onto the highway. They didn’t know the danger they were getting into so these DPS troopers jumped into action! Troopers safely escorted the duck family across the road and gave them some water before they went on their way. And that is Something Good!

