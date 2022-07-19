Attorney general wants to execute third Arizona death row inmate this year

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court seeking an execution warrant for death row inmate Murray Hooper.

On Dec. 31, 1980, Hooper, William Bracy and former Phoenix police officer Edward McCall went to a Phoenix home where a family was preparing for a New Year’s Eve Party. Once inside, the three men forced Patrick Redmond, his wife, Marilyn, and his mother-in-law, Helen Phillips into a bedroom at gunpoint and robbed them of money and jewelry.

The intruders then bound and gagged them and shot each in the head. Patrick Redmond, whose throat was also slashed, and Phelps died. Marilyn Redmond survived and later identified all three killers. All three were convicted and sentenced to death, but Bracy and McCall already died in prison.

“Our state recognizes that those who commit the most heinous crimes deserve the ultimate punishment,” Brnovich said in a prepared news release. “It is the appropriate response, and we must faithfully carry out the court-ordered sentences for the victims, their families, and our communities.”

If the motion is granted, this would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona. Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student and Frank Atwood died June 8 by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

Hooper is one of 111 inmates currently on the state’s death row and 22 of them have exhausted their appeals, Brnovich said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.