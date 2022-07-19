Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee seeking 5,000 volunteers ahead of the big game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The big game is still a few months away, but the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has a lot of work ahead. Now, they’re looking for volunteers.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. And it takes some major preparation. On Tuesday, the committee launched TEAM AZ, a volunteer program presented by Avnet and PetSmart. The Host Committee is looking for 5,000 volunteers to serve as ambassadors leading up to the Super Bowl at airports, hotels, and other events.

“Having hosted the Super Bowl three times previously, Arizonans are well versed in how to welcome visitors and fans and help them enjoy their time here,” said Jay Parry, president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “Creating a positive experience for guests is a top priority, and TEAM AZ will be at the forefront of making that happen. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for locals to be in on the action of Super Bowl festivities.”

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering for the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee through TEAM AZ, you can apply to starting today. You have to be at least 18 years old and be prepared to go through a full, formal application process including a background check.

Opportunities begin as early as August and volunteers are asked to commit to three shifts ranging from four to six hours each. The volunteers also get custom clothes to wear while volunteering, including a polo shirt, a jacket, and a hat.

To apply for a volunteer opportunity with TEAM AZ, click/tap here.

