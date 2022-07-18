Your Life
What role will independent voters play in the GOP gubernatorial primary?

Karrin Taylor Robson has recently been gaining on frontrunner Kari Lake.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While Kari Lake is still the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, Karrin Taylor Robson has been closing the gap.

Now the question is what impact will independent voters have on the race. Arizona’s Family reporter Kylee Cruz spoke with Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for Phoenix-based political consulting firm HighGround to find out. Watch the video for more.

