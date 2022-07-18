Storm chances decreasing in the Valley after stormy Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a wild night of storms in the Phoenix area Sunday night! Many areas saw damaging winds, loads of lightning, and heavy rain.

Areas of North Mesa saw almost an inch and a half of rain! Wind gusts upwards of 60 and 70 mph ripped through the area knocking down large transmission towers, trees, and cacti. And while we could see some spotty rain and an isolated thunderstorm this morning in the Phoenix area, things should trend down by 8 a.m.

Otherwise, plan on a hot day with a high temperature of around 109 degrees later today in Phoenix. For the rest of the day, the best chance for storms will be in the mountains out of reach of the Phoenix metro.

We will be dry for most of the week with the temperature starting to climb. Expect us to climb to around 112° by the time we get to Thursday in Phoenix.

Our next chance for rain looks like will be over the weekend in the Phoenix metro, with at least a 30% chance for storms at this moment.

