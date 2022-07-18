Police search for suspect after man shot to death in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was shot to death in a Casa Grande neighborhood early Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of French and Ocotillo streets. Officers showed up to find the man, identified as 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer, seriously hurt. Police began rendering first aid to Harmer, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Casa Grande police are now looking for a gold, late 90s to early 2000s SUV (see image) in connection to the homicide. Detectives believe the car was likely a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. It was seen leaving westbound from the crime scene.

At this time, police don’t have a clear description of the suspect or what led up to the shooting. Anyone who might have information is being asked to contact Det. Nick Elliott at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov or (520) 421-8711, ext. 6562.

