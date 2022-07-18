Pinal County officials explain their solution after several mail-in ballots were misprinted

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County officials have started an awareness campaign Monday afternoon to help voters understand new supplemental ballots created as a fix after a “human error” caused 60,000 bad ballots to be sent out in early July. As a result, Pinal County elections director David Frisk is taking full responsibility for the mistake.

“This was not a system glitch or a computer error or anything nefarious. It was no fault of anyone in the recorder’s office; it’s my mistake,” Frisk said.

He says the wrong information was entered into the computer system that creates the ballots. Because of the error, voters in seven cities and towns in Pinal County received early ballots missing their local municipal races. The cities and towns included were Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, Mammoth, Maricopa, Queen Creek, and Superior.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: “Human error” leads to 60K incorrect ballots sent out to Pinal County residents

