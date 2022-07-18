Your Life
First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona, so the number of monsoon storms will diminish.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.

We expect an increase in clouds overnight as, at the very least, an outflow from the storms in the southeast has a better chance of making it into the Valley. Rain chances remain very low here.

By the way, so far in Monsoon 2022, we’ve gotten 0.36″ of rain at Sky Harbor. That’s .05″ behind the average, so we’re a little bit behind. Tucson, on the other hand, is way behind on monsoon moisture. They’ve only received .27″, nearly one inch behind the averages.

