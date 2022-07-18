Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Powerful monsoon storms wreak havoc overnight; thousands without power

By Peter Valencia
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active monsoon season continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning as thousands still remain without power in the Valley. Arizona’s Family First Alert meteorologists are forecasting showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue throughout and into the late morning. Valley highs should hover around 109 degrees.

Lightning was seen in El Mirage as more storms pummeled the Phoenix area.
Lightning was seen in El Mirage as more storms pummeled the Phoenix area.(Arizona's Family)

For thousands of SRP customers, primarily those living in Mesa, power outages continue after more than 40,000 customers lost power just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. Hundreds of APS customers in the Phoenix metro area lost service as well. Arizona’s Family is also following reports of a woman pulled from rubble after her home was destroyed in a sudden microburst near Gilbert Road and the SR-87 on the Salt River Indian Reservation.

Eyewitnesses say a woman was pulled from rubble after her trailer was destroyed during monsoon...
Eyewitnesses say a woman was pulled from rubble after her trailer was destroyed during monsoon storms on Sunday, July 17.(Loudlabs News)

Those powerful monsoon rains also caused dangerous driving conditions on the U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain in the East Valley. Around 10:30 p.m., ADOT reported that a portion of a tree was blocking lanes on the 202 freeway. Officials also note that the SR-87 is closed in both directions near Stapley Drive.

