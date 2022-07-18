Firefighters in Wittmann helped rescue trapped puppies!

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even with triple-digit heat, these guys were all in to help some trapped puppies!

We’re sending a shout-out to the crew at Firehouse 106 with the Arizona Fire and medical authority after the pups were trapped last week in Wittmann.

A crew from the “C shift” was dispatched to help a frantic resident with an animal rescue. As it turns out there were nine puppies about two feet below a concrete slab. Despite a very hot, triple-digit day, Firefighters Rob Rinaldi and Ronnie Gamble along with Captain Eric Chambers and firefighter Mark Garrat worked tirelessly using a sledgehammer, shovels, and a snake pole to reach the pups. And all four firefighters were able to get all 9 puppies out safely!

