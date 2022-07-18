Eloy, Arizona City residents left without power until Wednesday after monsoon storm

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Eloy and Arizona City residents are trying to find shelter and stay cool after a night of monsoon storms left thousands without power on Monday. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over Battaglia Drive and Toltec Road in Eloy and saw the damage left behind. Power lines were knocked down by the storm and completely snapped in half. Our news chopper kept flying along Battaglia and saw more power lines down in Arizona City.

APS is estimating power won’t be restored to homes until Wednesday at 6 a.m. The APS outage map shows over 4,000 Eloy and 4,800 Arizona City residents are without power.

Volunteers at Eloy City Hall and Arizona City Golf Course were passing out dry ice to residents to help them stay cool, but both locations ran out of dry ice just after 3 p.m. Richard Rosales with APS Community Affairs tweeted they were in the process of getting more ice. Rosales says if you buy dry ice, save your receipts to get reimbursed.

If you are trying to find cooling and shelter sites, the following have been set up:

Pinal County Cowboy Church - 18171 W Hopi Drive, Casa Grande, AZ.

Central Lutheran Church - 324 N Sacaton Street, Casa Grande, AZ.

Robson Ranch Ballroom - 5750 N. Robson Blvd, Eloy, AZ. Available until 6 p.m.

Toltec Middle School Gym - 3315 N. Toltec Road, Eloy, AZ. Overnight shelter and cooling station.

For more information about cooling station and shelter updates, check the Eloy Fire District Facebook page. To check outages near you, go to outagemap.aps.com. If you need non-emergency assistance or have questions about rides to the cooling stations, call (520) 466-9201.

❗APS will reimburse customers for 40 pounds of wet ice and 20 pounds of dry ice, *KEEP RECIEPT. More information on reimbursement can be found here, https://t.co/iDFtCAlVvz — Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) July 18, 2022

