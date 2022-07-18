Committee Fire near Sedona grows in size due to erratic storm winds

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wildfire burning near Sedona since late last week grew in size over the weekend and is now roughly 300 acres.

The Committee Fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. last Friday a few miles east of Sedona. Lightning is believed to be the case. It grew slowly until Sunday evening when officials say “erratic thunderstorm-caused winds led to an increase in size and fire behavior.”

Now the wildfire is reportedly moving at a moderate speed through heavy brush and is 0% contained. Multiple ground personnel, including two Hotshot crews, along with various helicopters are working to get the fire under control.

The U.S. Forest Service is urging that people refrain from flying drones anywhere near the Committee Fire because it could cause firefighting aircraft to be grounded. No buildings have so far been threatened by the fire, but some area roadways and trails have been closed.

Photos from the #CommitteeFire yesterday afternoon, taken by Visitor Services Information Assistant Grant Cloud. More info/current updates coming soon. pic.twitter.com/UY8pW2rW7D — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) July 18, 2022

A map showing the location of the Committee fire, which started on Friday, July 15. (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

