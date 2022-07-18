Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Body recovered at Lake Pleasant’s Castle Creek Cove

Deputies found the body of a man near Castle Creek Cove at Lake Pleasant. FILE PHOTO.
Deputies found the body of a man near Castle Creek Cove at Lake Pleasant. FILE PHOTO.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A body was recovered Monday afternoon on the west side of Lake Pleasant. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of a man shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Castle Creek Cove.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if this is connected to the search for a man who jumped off a fishing boat to cool off on Saturday and never resurfaced. That happened north of the Castle Creek boat ramp and deputies said he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

TRENDING PHOTOS: Monsoon storms leave a muddled mess after heavy rain slams the Valley

Investigators said the identity of the man recovered won’t be released until Tuesday. This is the seventh death at Lake Pleasant this year and the first since late May.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Voters in seven cities and towns in Pinal County received early ballots missing their local...
Pinal County officials explain their solution after several mail-in ballots were misprinted
Delphine Jose, 46, was arrested on multiple counts including aggravated assault.
Arrest made after elderly woman attacked on Phoenix light rail platform
Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents are concerned.
New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows
Independent voters will play a key role in GOP gubernatorial primary