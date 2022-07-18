Body recovered at Lake Pleasant’s Castle Creek Cove

PEORIA, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A body was recovered Monday afternoon on the west side of Lake Pleasant. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of a man shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Castle Creek Cove.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said if this is connected to the search for a man who jumped off a fishing boat to cool off on Saturday and never resurfaced. That happened north of the Castle Creek boat ramp and deputies said he wasn’t wearing a life vest.

Investigators said the identity of the man recovered won’t be released until Tuesday. This is the seventh death at Lake Pleasant this year and the first since late May.

