Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arrest made after elderly woman attacked on Phoenix light rail platform

Delphine Jose, 46, was arrested on multiple counts including aggravated assault.
Delphine Jose, 46, was arrested on multiple counts including aggravated assault.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Officers have made an arrest after an attack at a Phoenix light rail platform earlier this month left a 70-year-old woman injured.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at a Valley Metro platform near 3rd and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix. Court documents say the 70-year-old woman, who has trouble seeing and hearing, entered the platform where another woman was standing up to 8 feet away.

TRENDING: Armed suspects accused of robbing Anthem jewelry store arrested in southern California

For reasons unknown, that woman began yelling at the older woman, then walked up from the side and punched her in the face. The 70-year-old was hit so hard that it knocked off her bifocal glasses and hearing aid, and she fell to the ground.

The suspect then reportedly pulled a portable fan off the woman’s neck and began hitting her with that until others on the platform intervened. The woman suffered visible injuries, later telling police she did not know the suspect or why she attacked.

Last Friday, July 15, Phoenix police arrested 46-year-old Delphine Janet Jose on multiple counts including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage. She’s due in court later this week.

TRENDING: Powerful monsoon storms wreak havoc; SR 87 to be closed for 2 or 3 days

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies found the body of a man near Castle Creek Cove at Lake Pleasant. FILE PHOTO.
Body recovered at Lake Pleasant’s Castle Creek Cove
Voters in seven cities and towns in Pinal County received early ballots missing their local...
Pinal County officials explain their solution after several mail-in ballots were misprinted
Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents are concerned.
New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows
Independent voters will play a key role in GOP gubernatorial primary