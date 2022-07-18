Arrest made after elderly woman attacked on Phoenix light rail platform

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Officers have made an arrest after an attack at a Phoenix light rail platform earlier this month left a 70-year-old woman injured.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at a Valley Metro platform near 3rd and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix. Court documents say the 70-year-old woman, who has trouble seeing and hearing, entered the platform where another woman was standing up to 8 feet away.

For reasons unknown, that woman began yelling at the older woman, then walked up from the side and punched her in the face. The 70-year-old was hit so hard that it knocked off her bifocal glasses and hearing aid, and she fell to the ground.

The suspect then reportedly pulled a portable fan off the woman’s neck and began hitting her with that until others on the platform intervened. The woman suffered visible injuries, later telling police she did not know the suspect or why she attacked.

Last Friday, July 15, Phoenix police arrested 46-year-old Delphine Janet Jose on multiple counts including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage. She’s due in court later this week.

