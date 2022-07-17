Your Life
Updated storm chances with a cool down ahead

We will have a slight cool down Monday, with temperatures returning to near normal, around 107.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Though it is a very hot day, the National Weather Service has dropped the excessive Heat Warning for Maricopa County Sunday. It is still in effect for eastern California. We will have a slight cool down Monday, with temperatures returning to near normal, around 107.

However, during the rest of the week, temperatures will hover right around 110. By next weekend, we are looking at some relief in the form of cooler temperatures and storm chances. There will be enough monsoonal moisture for the next few days to give daily shower and storm chances mainly along the higher terrain in north and east Arizona. If high pressure tends to move a little further west, this could bring in more moisture and bring showers and storms to the Valley as well.

The main impacts will be lightning, wind, dust and localized heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

