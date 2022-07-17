One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. near Dobson and Frye Roads. Chandler police say that the suspect was taken from the area to a hospital where he died. Police confirmed that no officers were hurt in the shooting and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

No further details about what led up to the incident or the suspect’s identity are available at this time. Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene and is working on learning more information.

Update to earlier police incident at 94th St and Frye. We are investigating an officer involved shooting. No officers were injured. There is no ongoing danger to the community. pic.twitter.com/djEYD4xEQN — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 17, 2022

