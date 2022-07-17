Heavy smoke visible from US 93 as ‘Big Sandy Fire’ burns near Wikieup

WIKEIUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire has sparked near Wikieup, prompting evacuations for nearly two dozen people as it burns an estimated 150 acres.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported Saturday night that the Big Sandy Fire is threatening multiple structures as dense vegetation burns not far from Big Sandy Wash, just miles away from town. Smoke is visible along U.S. 93, and officials note that the wind-driven fire is creating numerous spot fires in the area. About 20 people have been evacuated so far. As a result, crews have ordered additional resources, including a hot shot crew.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire, how many structures are threatened, or the exact origins of the fire. About three months ago, a similar fire sparked close to the U.S. 93, causing a 90-mile stretch of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg to close for hours. That fire, called Fig Spring Fire, burned only about three acres before being fully contained.

Update to #BigSandyFire: Est. 150 acres w/very active fire behavior. Fire burning in dense vegetation w/n Big Sandy Wash, near #Wikieup. Multiple structures threatened & 20 people evacuated. Add’l resources ordered for morning, incl. Hotshot Crew. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/ZcJifGFL50 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 17, 2022

