First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat continues with evening rain chances

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on today across the Valley as highs will reach 112. This morning and early afternoon will remain mostly dry however rain chances go up to 20% in the late afternoon and evening.

For the burn scars, Heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding are the main concerns as the chance for rain in northern Arizona is 40% in the afternoon. An Air Quality Warning is in effect for ozone pollution in Maricopa County through Sunday evening. There is a chance of blowing dust and wind gusts.

Relief from the 110-plus temperatures is on the way this week as highs will drop to 108 on Monday. There is a slight chance for showers in the upcoming week as well. On Saturday Highs will dip to 105 as rain chances increase for the upcoming weekend.

