Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Chandler police shoot, kill man who allegedly tried to break into home, sexually assault woman

Chandler police say an officer-involved shooting happened near 94th Street & Frye Road on...
Chandler police say an officer-involved shooting happened near 94th Street & Frye Road on Sunday morning.(Citizen App)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police on Sunday morning after what police say was an alleged home invasion and sexual assault incident.

It all happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning near Dobson and Frye Roads when an unidentified man attempted to break into a woman’s home and sexually assault her. Chandler police say that while it’s not yet certain if the victim and the suspect knew each other, both of them lived in the same apartment complex. He was armed with a knife.

Chandler police are saying that while it’s unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each...
Chandler police are saying that while it’s unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each other but it’s been confirmed that the two lived in the same apartment complex.(Arizona's Family)

Officers were responding to the home invasion call and investigating when they found the suspect’s apartment and tried to arrest him. He barricaded himself in his apartment and got up onto the roof away from officers. He then began trying to kick in windows to break into other residents’ apartments while officers fired less-lethal rounds at him. He did not stop and instead jumped down and approached a SWAT officer and a patrol officer on the scene with the knife. It was then that officers fired at the suspect, injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were hurt in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.

TRENDING: Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 57th in Arizona so far this year.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for further details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A wildfire is burning dangerously close to structures near Wikieup. Smoke can be seen for miles...
Heavy smoke visible from US 93 as ‘Big Sandy Fire’ burns near Wikieup
Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday around Phoenix
First Alert Weather day for Sunday due to extreme heat
Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake
Gov. Ducey deploys National Guard troops to Flagstaff to help with flooding