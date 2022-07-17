Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday.

Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.

The guard said he then saw Bush confront a man he seemed to know in the hotel’s parking lot and that he began pistol-whipping the man and aiming the gun at the man’s head. Bush then ran into the Red Roof Inn. When Phoenix police officers arrived, they went into the hotel and found Bush hiding near the stairs. He then ran away from the officers when asked to stop. It was then that the officers fired rubber bullets at him. They did not work and Bush continued to run up and down the staircase. When he came out of the stairwell, Bush pointed a gun at officers. Officers fired at Bush, and he ran to hide in the laundry room. When he was finally cornered, officers used beanbags to arrest him. Sergeant Cole confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Bush did not fire at the officers.

Bush was arrested on several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer. No officers or anyone else were injured during his arrest. He was taken to the hospital after the arrest but was released and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 56th in Arizona so far this year.

