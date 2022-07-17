Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers inside a north Phoenix...
Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers inside a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday.

Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police shoot at, use bean bags to take armed man into custody at Phoenix Red Roof Inn

The guard said he then saw Bush confront a man he seemed to know in the hotel’s parking lot and that he began pistol-whipping the man and aiming the gun at the man’s head. Bush then ran into the Red Roof Inn. When Phoenix police officers arrived, they went into the hotel and found Bush hiding near the stairs. He then ran away from the officers when asked to stop. It was then that the officers fired rubber bullets at him. They did not work and Bush continued to run up and down the staircase. When he came out of the stairwell, Bush pointed a gun at officers. Officers fired at Bush, and he ran to hide in the laundry room. When he was finally cornered, officers used beanbags to arrest him. Sergeant Cole confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Bush did not fire at the officers.

Bush was arrested on several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer. No officers or anyone else were injured during his arrest. He was taken to the hospital after the arrest but was released and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 56th in Arizona so far this year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood Saturday...
16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix
Edward T. Begay, 87, who was vice chairman of the Navajo Nation in the 1980s, died Sunday...
Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend
The two sisters who went missing Friday night around 9 p.m. in Mesa have now been found.
FOUND: Two young sisters who left their homes overnight in Mesa have been found
A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning.
Tempe police investigating deadly crash between FedEx truck & motorcyclist