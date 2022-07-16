Your Life
Tempe police investigating deadly crash between FedEx truck & motorcyclist

A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning.
A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning.

Tempe police say that a FedEx truck and motorcycle crashed around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road in Tempe. Detectives believe the truck was heading east and was turning to head north when it hit a motorcycle traveling west. Video from the scene showed the motorcycle tipped over in the middle of the intersection underneath the truck. Police say the motorcycle driver was announced dead at the scene. At this time, impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

Traffic in the area was restricted throughout much of the morning. No additional details have been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

