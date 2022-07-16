Some Jerome residents fed up with visitors who don’t follow parking rules

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For a former mining town built into a mountain, parking is going to be tough. But some of those that live in Jerome, located 110 miles north of Phoenix, are fed up with tourists taking their spots. Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said he has received reports of residents yelling at visitors or leaving them nasty notes.

It’s easy to see the appeal of Jerome, from the breathtaking views to the cool shops to the history. What was once one of Arizona’s largest copper mines has become a popular tourist attraction. How popular? According to the US Census, only about 400 people live here, but more than a million people visit each year.

“This is a small, very special town,” said Carolyn Bennett, a Jerome resident. She moved to Jerome about three years ago.

It dates back to the 1800′s when driving wasn’t a thing. As a result, the roads are narrow, and parking can be hard to come by. “We were lucky, we found a place to park but I could see especially on the weekend where it could be bad,” said visitor Gary Ostrowski.

The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. “That’s really not fair to the residents of that street especially. It’s a very narrow street,” said Bryon Farwell, a local.

Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said residents haven’t responded favorably. “Residents have yelled at offenders, people that are parking improperly, they’ve left less than pleasant notes on their vehicles,” Chief Muma explained.

He took to Facebook to encourage residents and visitors not to do that. Instead, he urges them to call police. Such actions, he writes, “could constitute harassment.” “I just don’t want something to elevate to a situation where we end up with some physical violence,” Chief Muma said.

Chief Muma reminded visitors of the large parking lot just outside the downtown. The town offers a shuttle service to and from it.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.