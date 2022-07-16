FOUND: Two young sisters who left their homes overnight in Mesa have been found

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young sisters from Mesa who went missing from their home Friday night have now been found.

Original Story:

Mesa Police’s Missing Persons unit says that Natalie and Yesenia Alvarado were last seen near Extension and Broadway roads in Mesa around 9 p.m. The girls’ family says that they have not heard from or seen them since. In a flyer, authorities said that the two may be headed toward the Salt River Indian Reservation. Police say the girls have family and friends on the reservation.

Please be on the lookout for two missing juveniles Natalie and Yesenia Alvarado. Both left their house last night around 9:00pm from the area of 500 S Extension. Family is worried because of their age and believes they may be heading to the Salt River Indian Reservation where — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 16, 2022

Natalie is 11 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has curly hair. Officials say that they don’t know what she was wearing at the time. Meanwhile, Yesenia is 14 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and straight hair. It’s also unclear what she was wearing.

If you or someone you know may have seen the two sisters, please call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

