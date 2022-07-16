Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

FOUND: Two young sisters who left their homes overnight in Mesa have been found

The two sisters who went missing Friday night around 9 p.m. in Mesa have now been found.
The two sisters who went missing Friday night around 9 p.m. in Mesa have now been found.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young sisters from Mesa who went missing from their home Friday night have now been found.

Original Story:

Mesa Police’s Missing Persons unit says that Natalie and Yesenia Alvarado were last seen near Extension and Broadway roads in Mesa around 9 p.m. The girls’ family says that they have not heard from or seen them since. In a flyer, authorities said that the two may be headed toward the Salt River Indian Reservation. Police say the girls have family and friends on the reservation.

Natalie is 11 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has curly hair. Officials say that they don’t know what she was wearing at the time. Meanwhile, Yesenia is 14 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and straight hair. It’s also unclear what she was wearing.

Natalie, age 11, and Yesenia, age 14, have been missing from S. Extension Road in Mesa since...
Natalie, age 11, and Yesenia, age 14, have been missing from S. Extension Road in Mesa since around 9 p.m. Friday night.(Arizona's Family)

If you or someone you know may have seen the two sisters, please call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

TRENDING: Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Edward T. Begay, 87, who was vice chairman of the Navajo Nation in the 1980s, died Sunday...
Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend
A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning.
Tempe police investigating deadly crash between FedEx truck & motorcyclist
Thirty National Guard members are heading to Flagstaff to create sandbags for the second day of...
Gov. Ducey deploys National Guard troops to Flagstaff this weekend to help with flooding
Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents are concerned.
New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows