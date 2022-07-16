Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

Edward T. Begay, 87, who was vice chairman of the Navajo Nation in the 1980s, died Sunday...
Edward T. Begay, 87, who was vice chairman of the Navajo Nation in the 1980s, died Sunday according to his family.(Navajo Nation Council Facebook Page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing, and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation, and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Navajo Nation president asks Arizona Corporation Commission to honor Just Transition Agreement

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country, underscoring stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems, and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

TRENDING: FOUND: Two young sisters who left their homes overnight in Mesa have been found

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East
A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a neighborhood near I-17 in Phoenix early Saturday...
16-year-old boy found dead in car in Phoenix