Gov. Ducey deploys National Guard troops to Flagstaff this weekend to help with flooding

Thirty National Guard members are heading to Flagstaff to create sandbags for the second day of...
Thirty National Guard members are heading to Flagstaff to create sandbags for the second day of flooding.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 30 National Guard members are heading to Flagstaff on Saturday to help with the flash flooding in the region from monsoon rains falling on wildfire burn scars.

C.J. Karamargin, a spokesperson for Governor’s Office, said that Gov. Ducey got the urgent request asking for the guard’s help on Saturday. “This is a top priority for Governor Ducey,” he said. “When a community is in need, our number one priority is to act quickly. What we are seeing is tragic.” He confirmed that by Sunday, 60 National Guard members will be on the ground, with forty members staying until Friday.

Flooding creating issues for second straight day in Flagstaff neighborhoods

Karamargin confirmed that a crew from the Department of Corrections will also be there as they have been in the area for a while. The troops’ first task will be to create sandbags to stave off the flooding. To track the emergency warnings and emergency status in the Flagstaff and Coconino County area, click here.

The Flagstaff area got another round of rain on Friday with washes overflowing and another muddy mess left behind.

On Friday, Arizona’s Family Michael Raimondi went up to northern Arizona where he saw areas of Doney Park hit with flooding and mud. Neighborhoods east of the San Francisco Peaks were surrounding their homes with sandbags. Arizona’s Family was there as Coconino County crews brought in big machines to clear the road.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

