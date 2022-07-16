Gilbert man shares struggles of flying disabled after wheelchair mishandled

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flying has been difficult for so many during this pandemic, and that’s especially true for passengers with disabilities. Damage to wheelchairs or scooters can make it difficult to move, much less fly.

A February Bureau of Transportation Statistics consumer report shows that more than 20 wheelchairs and scooters are mishandled daily. Gilbert resident Maceo Carter, diagnosed with ALS in 2016, was one of those who dealt with a damaged wheelchair on a recent trip to Colorado. “My chair is designed so that I can move it with my knees,” Carter said. “Because with the way my ALS is progressing, my arms suck.”

When Carter and his family took off on a United Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver a month ago for a conference on neurodegenerative diseases, it was their first flight in over two years. “Someone helped me to my seat, smooth flight,” he said. “So up to this point, everything is wonderful.”

Until Carter landed. “They had broken my chair to the point that it could not be moved,” he said.

Three days of sitting on a generic scooter followed as United Airlines was never able to fully repair Carter’s wheelchair during his time in Colorado. That left him unable to see any of Denver besides a brief and painful car ride. “When you break the chair, it’s like you’re breaking my legs,” he said.

Once he arrived back in Arizona, there were more issues. “Get to my chair, the arm of my chair is in my seat,” Carter said.

“You knew when we were getting off, that those chairs were broken,” Maceo’s wife Maya added. “And you should have said something like we’re going to solve this. But nothing.”

Fast forward over three weeks, and Carter’s chair is finally working. The only problem? He only received it yesterday. “A month later, I feel disgusted,” Carter said. “Because it’s not the only story.”

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, a United Airlines spokesperson said, “While each customer and their baggage is important to us, we are particularly focused on taking care of special items like wheelchairs and scooters. We have been in contact with Mr. Carter and worked mutually with him and a repair company to get his chair repaired.”

Carter says he’s been in contact with the repair company. But as for United? “I have not heard from United since June 23rd,” Carter said.

If someone from United did reach out to Carter, he has some suggestions for the airline. “They should have 12-14 chairs available at the baggage claim,” he said. “Because if and when you break the chair, the person should be able to leave comfortably. They shouldn’t have to go through this kind of a hassle.”

