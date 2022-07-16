Flooding creating issues for second straight day in Flagstaff neighborhoods

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Areas of Doney Park were hit with flooding and mud again on Friday. Neighborhoods east of the San Francisco Peaks are surrounding their homes with sandbags. Residents are hoping it can keep the mud and water out of their homes.

Water rushed downhill from the mountains, carrying rocks and mud with it. One home was surrounded by thousands of rocks that weren’t near the yard before the rain hit. “We didn’t think it would get this bad,” Todd French said. “I’ve never seen this many rocks either; they all came down with the flood.”

French says the water flowed under the house, and they could hear rocks hitting their homes. He’s glad nothing was damaged. Some residents say they are frustrated that recent burn scars are becoming a problem. But unfortunately, nothing is stopping or slowing the rain from running downhill and taking debris with it.

Copeland Lane was shut down as rocks covered the street. Coconino County Crews brought in big machines to clear the road.

