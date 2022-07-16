First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect, storm chances through the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through Sunday. Our First Alert Days will continue through the weekend, with temperatures expected near 114 Saturday and Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for ozone pollution in Maricopa County including the Phoenix metro area through Sunday. There is a chance for scattered storms, blowing dust, and gusty conditions in the Valley this evening and Sunday evening.

In the high country, the concern is flooding near the burn scars. There is a 40% chance for storms there this evening, with even better chances by tomorrow afternoon. Heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding are the main concerns. Storm chances there will continue throughout the week.

As we look ahead to the work week, temperatures will slowly drop back to near average for this time of the year which is 107 degrees.

