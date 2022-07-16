First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, poor air quality sets in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It will be another hot one this Saturday across the Valley. Highs will be about 114 in Phoenix, which is well above the average of 107 for this time of the year. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory through Sunday evening due to the heat. Highs tomorrow will reach 113.

Remember to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade. There are also high ozone levels throughout the Valley, making it uncomfortable for those with respiratory issues.

Temperatures will reach 110 for the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies expected, but there is relief on the way. Beginning Tuesday, highs will dip slightly to 108, with a slight chance for rain. Temperatures should hover around 110 for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.