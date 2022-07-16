Caregiver accused of stealing from people at senior living community in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who was working as a caregiver at a senior living center in Scottsdale stole from people living there, police said. Arin Arlene Shipley was arrested this week. Police said she worked at The Ranch Estates near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard from March through May and took jewelry, money and other items from the senior citizens under her care.

She pawned the items throughout the Valley, officers said, including at multiple pawn shops in Mesa. Some of the items were recovered there. Detectives believe the stolen items are worth thousands of dollars, and they’re working to return the rest of the items to the victims. Shipley was booked into jail on one count of theft and one count of fraud. No other information was released.

