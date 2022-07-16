Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Caregiver accused of stealing from people at senior living community in Scottsdale

Arin Arlene Shipley was booked into jail on one count of fraud and one count of theft.
Arin Arlene Shipley was booked into jail on one count of fraud and one count of theft.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who was working as a caregiver at a senior living center in Scottsdale stole from people living there, police said. Arin Arlene Shipley was arrested this week. Police said she worked at The Ranch Estates near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard from March through May and took jewelry, money and other items from the senior citizens under her care.

TRENDING: Man shoots another man for yelling while playing video games, Phoenix police say

She pawned the items throughout the Valley, officers said, including at multiple pawn shops in Mesa. Some of the items were recovered there. Detectives believe the stolen items are worth thousands of dollars, and they’re working to return the rest of the items to the victims. Shipley was booked into jail on one count of theft and one count of fraud. No other information was released.

TRENDING: Police shoot at, use bean bags to take armed man into custody at Phoenix Red Roof Inn

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surveillance video shows the two suspects driving away on a motorcycle after the robbery.
$10K reward offered for suspects who robbed Anthem jewelry store, shot employee
What to do when you get spam texts
The trails will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Two popular mountains in Phoenix will be temporarily closed due to heat this weekend
Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or...
Consumer Reports: How to cut down on spam text messages