3-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire officials say a three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being pulled from a pool in a west Phoenix neighborhood late Friday night.

Capt. Todd Keller says firefighters were called out to the area of 39th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on a reported drowning just before 11 p.m.. When crews shed up, they found family members conducting CPR on the young girl. Family members told crews on the scene that the child was in the pool for a few seconds, and started breathing on her own before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Phoenix police are now investigating. It’s unclear if the pool had a fence around it. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details on how the child ended up in the pool.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.