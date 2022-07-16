16-year-old boy found dead in car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a car being shot at in a neighborhood near I-17 and Missouri Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found a car with damage from gunshots. A 16-year-old boy, who was identified as Kevin Enriquez, was found dead in the driver’s seat.

No further information about what led up to the shooting was available. Police have not released any suspect information.

