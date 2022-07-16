Your Life
$10K reward offered for suspects who robbed Anthem jewelry store, shot employee

Surveillance video shows the two suspects driving away on a motorcycle after the robbery.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects driving away on a motorcycle after the robbery.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A $10,000 reward is now being offered after police say two thieves robbed an Anthem jewelry store and shot an employee earlier this week. On Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Phoenix asked the public for information that leads to the arrest of the two caught on surveillance video.

ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO looking for 2 armed robbery suspects after shooting at Anthem strip mall

On Wednesday, around 6 p.m., deputies were called out to Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway for an armed robbery. Deputies arrived and found one employee who had been shot. The employee was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Surveillance video shows the two crooks dressed in all black with helmets on going inside the store. One of the suspects started pointing a gun at employees and customers while the other started smashing the glass cases. After stealing the jewelry, the two then sped away on a motorcycle.

If you have any information about the two suspects, call MCSO at (602) 876-1011 and ask for report #IR22-018175.

