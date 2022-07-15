Top 7 things to do around the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This weekend is bound to be a scorcher, but if you’re in the mood to get out of the house and enjoy someone else’s air conditioning, Arizona’s Family has you covered.

Here are seven things to do around the Valley to beat the heat this weekend.

When Rez Dogs Howl

Where? Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park - 4619 E. Washington St.

When? July 7 until May 14, 2023

When Rez Dogs Howl is an art installation by Thomas ‘Breeze’ Marcus. It highlights the intersections, complications and duality of Native life within the O’Odham identities while also telling a modern, contemporary tale set in the Phoenix area basin. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-17. Click here to learn more about the music and plan your visit.

Brews, Views, and BBQ Party

Where? The Westin Tempe’s Skysill Bar - 11 E 7th St, Tempe, AZ

When? 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This unique event is held every Saturday until Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at The Westin Tempe’s Skysill Rooftop Bar. There will be specialty BBQ available and Four Peak beer specials all event-long. One bucket of beer which includes 6 Suns Bru beers is only $25. To learn more, click here.

Paint & Sip: Four Peaks Sunset

Where? Brightside Studios - 839 E. Camelback Rd Phoenix, Arizona

When? Saturday, July 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This event is all things Arizona-centric with a Four Peaks Sunset design, all in colors of our state flag. You don’t have to be a master painter to enjoy this class. This class’s instructor is Lyndsey Meyer. Tickets are $39.99 per person and includes supplies, a canvas, and a free drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options). Attendees are asked to come to the studio 15 minutes before to get their drinks and find a seat. Click here for tickets.

After Dark @ Maya Dayclub

Where? Maya - 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ

When? 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Come out to make a splash to sip, soak and dance until the early morning at Maya Dayclub. The event will be held at the club’s 20,000 square foot outdoor venue intended to create a tropical fun environment. There will be food and drinks available at the club restaurant and outdoor beer garden, from cocktails to burgers and fires. Looking for the VIP treatment? For VIP, call or text 602-810-0167. General tickets are $10.

Depth & Soul Gallery Show

Where? Phoenix Center for the Arts

When? Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Come to the Phoenix Center for the Arts Larry Wilson Gallery for a free art show lasting from July 1 until the 26. Artist Rhonda Carter has utilized mixed media to create her artwork on display. Gallery access can also be made by appointment. To request a viewing, call (602) 254-3100 or email info@phoenixcenterforthearts.org to make an appointment.

“I am a native of California, presently residing in Arizona. I am a self-taught artist, I’ve loved to draw all my life, since coloring books were 10 cents and there were only 6 colors in the crayon box,” Carter shared with the arts center. “My original works are inspired by the places I’ve been, from the experiences I’ve received in life, good and bad; the people, my family, real friends and nature. I love creating and designing just about everything.”

Sundays Are Filled With Bubbles

Where? The Westin Tempe’s Skysill Bar - 11 E 7th St, Tempe, AZ

When? 12 p..m. until 5 p.m.

This event, also held at Skysill Rooftop Bar, is part of the bar’s summer programming held until Sept. 4. Drink specials will run all event-long, including Sparkling Rose $8, Aperol Spritz $14, and Champagne $20.

Disney’s The Lion King at ASU Gammage Theatre

Where? ASU’s Gammage Theatre - 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, AZ

When? Daily through the end of July, start times vary depending on day

This breathtaking, celebrated Broadway show is coming back to ASU’s Gammage Theatre! Over 85 million people across the globe have seen the show! It has won a total of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor is at the forefront of the show alongside Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and music developed by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Want to get your tickets to take a trip to Pride rock? Click here.

