Thunderstorms, lightning hitting some parts of central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a night of wild monsoon weather in the East Valley, showers and thunderstorms are hitting some parts of central Phoenix on Thursday night. The National Weather Service says gusty winds and lightning are moving away from the Casa Grande area into Phoenix.

An ADOT camera showed wet roads along 32nd Street and Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. Some driving on Loop 202 may also see lightning storms. Rain is also being spotted in the East Valley. Be cautious when driving on wet roads.

For the second night in a row, East Valley residents got a lightning show, heavy wind and rain. Queen Creek also saw wind and rain nearly knocking over palm trees.

⛈ QC STORMS ⛈



Parts of the Valley are getting hit hard on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Tune to 3TV now for team coverage.



First Alert Weather Forecast: https://t.co/OoHaNrk6JI



First Alert Weather App: https://t.co/ydPWHFWKNJ pic.twitter.com/lhFPjNgChe — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 15, 2022

A dust storm advisory was in place for Maricopa and Pinal counties but expired at 8 p.m. However, a flash flood warning in Maricopa and Pinal Counties is in place until 10:45 p.m. To check the live weather radar, click/tap here. For rainfall totals near you, click/tap here. Share your weather photos and videos with Arizona’s Family below!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.