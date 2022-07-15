Your Life
Thunderstorms, lightning hitting some parts of central Phoenix

Thunderstorms and lightning were spotted in parts of Central Phoenix and the East Valley on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a night of wild monsoon weather in the East Valley, showers and thunderstorms are hitting some parts of central Phoenix on Thursday night. The National Weather Service says gusty winds and lightning are moving away from the Casa Grande area into Phoenix.

An ADOT camera showed wet roads along 32nd Street and Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. Some driving on Loop 202 may also see lightning storms. Rain is also being spotted in the East Valley. Be cautious when driving on wet roads.

For the second night in a row, East Valley residents got a lightning show, heavy wind and rain. Queen Creek also saw wind and rain nearly knocking over palm trees.

A dust storm advisory was in place for Maricopa and Pinal counties but expired at 8 p.m. However, a flash flood warning in Maricopa and Pinal Counties is in place until 10:45 p.m. To check the live weather radar, click/tap here. For rainfall totals near you, click/tap here. Share your weather photos and videos with Arizona’s Family below!

WATCH: LIVE RADAR

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WX: Monsoon storms heading to parts of the Valley
