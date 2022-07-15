Sister of Glendale man set on fire at bus stop: ‘It’s something so evil’

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man set on fire at a Glendale bus stop remains in the hospital after suffering third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body. His sister, Riquida Angerer, said her brother Blake is making small improvements, but his condition is touch and go. She said the father of two will never be the same. “I can’t picture my life without him,” Riquida said.

She calls Blake her best friend. “When you ask about my brother, he’s the one who will give his last to people. He’s always positive. He’s always smiling. He’s always bubbly,” she explained.

It’s made what happened on July 3 all the more devastating. Riquida told Arizona’s Family Blake fell asleep on a bus stop bench near 58th Avenue and Olive Avenue in Glendale. Video shows the suspect, later identified by police as Luciano Simmons, approach. He reportedly poured gas on Blake and then used a butane torch to set him on fire. Blake ran into a nearby Circle K, where a witness and clerk poured water on him and called 911. “It’s something so evil,” she said. “He’s burned 100% of his body, from head to toe,” Riquida said.

Blake remains in a coma at the hospital. “They basically had to build a new arm out of mesh so that when they can attach new skin to it, that there’s something to attach it to,” she explained.

Simmons reportedly remained on the scene. The clerk pointed him out and told investigators he filled up a water bottle with gas. Simmons would later tell police he bought it for his gas-powered bicycle. He’s been charged with aggravated assault. “Look at what my brother is going through,” she said. “His life is never going to be the same, ever, and our lives are never going to be the same, like we have to completely change how we care for him, and how we support him,” she continued.

Riquida said she’s fighting to have the charges against Simmons upgraded. She’s also asking for prayers. The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

