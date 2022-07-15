One person detained following ‘active scene’ at Red Roof Inn in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been detained following an ‘active scene’ at the Red Roof Inn near Interstate 17 and Bell Road Friday afternoon.

Police haven’t released details regarding the situation, but said officers responded to the area around noon. About 15 minutes later, police said the scene was secured and one person had been detained. It’s unclear what led up to the incident. Additional information was not available. Arizona’s Family has a crew heading to the scene to learn more, and our news chopper will be over the scene momentarily.

