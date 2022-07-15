Your Life
One person detained following ‘active scene’ at Red Roof Inn in north Phoenix

Phoenix police investigating an 'active scene' at the Red Roof Inn off of I-17 and Bell Road.
Phoenix police investigating an 'active scene' at the Red Roof Inn off of I-17 and Bell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been detained following an ‘active scene’ at the Red Roof Inn near Interstate 17 and Bell Road Friday afternoon.

Police haven’t released details regarding the situation, but said officers responded to the area around noon. About 15 minutes later, police said the scene was secured and one person had been detained. It’s unclear what led up to the incident. Additional information was not available. Arizona’s Family has a crew heading to the scene to learn more, and our news chopper will be over the scene momentarily.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.

