Off-duty Sacramento firefighter rescues driver from burning car

SACRAMENTO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - One very lucky driver was rescued from a burning car this week by a Sacramento firefighter who was off-duty when he saw the car.

He said that he was driving home from dinner with his wife last Sunday night when they saw a Ford Explorer that had crashed just moments earlier into the center divider. The crash was so severe it not only bent the metal guardrail but it also sent debris across multiple lanes of traffic. When the firefighter got out of his car to help and approached the vehicle to extricate the driver, he saw that a fire had sparked under the Explorer’s hood.

The flames were quickly spreading throughout the inside of the vehicle. While the firefighter’s wife called 911, he was able to pull the man out of the car before it was too late. The driver eventually regained consciousness and was fortunately not seriously injured. He didn’t even need to go to the hospital.

