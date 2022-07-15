Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents are concerned.
Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents are concerned.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents want their concerns heard.

“We have coyotes, bobcats, and javelina run threw here,” said Shawn Brady, who lives in New River. “Cow is a different story.”

The story with these cows can be seen on Brady’s landscape. “We used to have really nice bushes and they came through and destroy that, they’ve gone through there and wasted that area,” said Brady. Brady, along with other neighbors, is not only concerned with what they eat and leave behind, but they also have concerns with how malnourished they look.

TRENDING: Man detained after pointing a gun at people at north Phoenix Red Roof Inn

“It’s so sad, we want to do something but if you help them they’ll come and cause more damage to your property, we have to drive by them, and ugh it’s so sad,” said New River resident Kimberly Jack.

Nobody in the area knows who owns the cattle. People told Arizona’s Family that they were told the cattle were legally roaming and that they needed to fence up their properties, though the cattle can jump over them, residents said. So Brady has started fortifying his property, complete with an electrical fence across his driveway. “It gives a little shock, not enough to hurt a person, but they’ll feel it and turn around, but they also come right through,” said Brady.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Department of Agriculture on this issue and has not heard back, leaving Brady and many others to have a real beef with whoever owns the cattle.

TRENDING: Mom was asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in backyard pool, Surprise police say

“I think it’s really disrespectful and inconsiderate of this rancher,” said Brady.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cesar Torres-Gonzalez was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault.
Man shoots another man for yelling while playing video games, Phoenix police say
Phoenix police investigating an 'active scene' at the Red Roof Inn off of I-17 and Bell Road.
Man arrested after reportedly pointing gun at officers inside Phoenix Red Roof Inn
The family told investigators that safeguards were usually in place to keep the girl from...
Mom was reportedly asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in Surprise backyard pool
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff...
Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona postponed until next week