New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cows are invading a New River neighborhood, and residents want their concerns heard.

“We have coyotes, bobcats, and javelina run threw here,” said Shawn Brady, who lives in New River. “Cow is a different story.”

The story with these cows can be seen on Brady’s landscape. “We used to have really nice bushes and they came through and destroy that, they’ve gone through there and wasted that area,” said Brady. Brady, along with other neighbors, is not only concerned with what they eat and leave behind, but they also have concerns with how malnourished they look.

“It’s so sad, we want to do something but if you help them they’ll come and cause more damage to your property, we have to drive by them, and ugh it’s so sad,” said New River resident Kimberly Jack.

Nobody in the area knows who owns the cattle. People told Arizona’s Family that they were told the cattle were legally roaming and that they needed to fence up their properties, though the cattle can jump over them, residents said. So Brady has started fortifying his property, complete with an electrical fence across his driveway. “It gives a little shock, not enough to hurt a person, but they’ll feel it and turn around, but they also come right through,” said Brady.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Department of Agriculture on this issue and has not heard back, leaving Brady and many others to have a real beef with whoever owns the cattle.

“I think it’s really disrespectful and inconsiderate of this rancher,” said Brady.

