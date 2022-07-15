Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP.

For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a nice chunk of change after he applied for the rebate. “I do it automatically every year,” Burke said. “My biggest rebate was about $425.”

Three-quarters of the more than 5,000 people that applied for last year’s rebate received money, with the average amount being nearly $400. After that, payouts ranged from less than $3 to almost $2,000. “For five minutes, you can get a lot of money back,” Burke said.

Some APS customers are getting a refund on their electricity because, technically, they are in SRP neighborhoods, where the rates would be cheaper. But these customers live in portions of the neighborhood that were already served by an electric company that later became part of APS. “APS and SRP have legally defined service territories defined by the Arizona Revised Statutem,” said SRP representative Laurane Sotelo.

Sotelo says that means these APS customers in Phoenix and other Valley cities can’t become SRP customers. However, since 1928, these APS customers have been eligible to be compensated. So currently, as long as these customers both own and occupy the eligible residence (or have an immediate relative living there) and have paid at least 15% more than what they would have paid for electricity if they were SRP customers, they’ll hear from the SRP.

“If the customer meets the 15% threshold, they are mailed a letter informing that we are conducting the program and to submit an application,” Sotelo said.

Just because you apply for these rebates doesn’t mean you’ll get the money. But if you’ve applied in the past and haven’t earned money, things could be different this year.

Burke didn’t get any money last year because he didn’t meet all the criteria. But he’s already submitted his application for this year. He has thoughts about how to get above that 15% threshold. “I’ve noticed that in the winter, the APS bills are closer to the SRP bills than they are in the summer as a percentage,” he said. “So in the summer, you want to use more power to get over the line.”

The deadline to apply for the SRP rebate is 5 p.m. on September 5th. You can apply online or by calling 602-236-8888.

